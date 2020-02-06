Play

Heat's Jimmy Butler: Scheduled for MRI

Butler is scheduled to undergo an MRI on his right shoulder Thursday, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Butler strained his shoulder during Wednesday's win over the Clippers, and while those close to the star say the injury isn't thought to be anything serious, the team wants to send him for additional tests to be sure. His status for Friday's game against the Kings should come into focus once his test results are known.

More News
Our Latest Stories