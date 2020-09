Butler had 13 points (3-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 7-8 FT) and six assists in Wednesday's Game 2 win over the Bucks.

Butler was considerably quieter in Game 2 after he put up 40 in the Heat's Game 1 victory, but he continues to set the tone for Miami on both ends of the floor. Butler led the team in minutes (36) and added three steals to his final line.