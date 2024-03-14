Butler closed Wednesday's 100-88 loss to Denver with 15 points (6-16 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one block over 36 minutes.

Butler popped up on the injury report Tuesday with an illness, but it wasn't severe enough to keep him out of Wednesday's rematch of the 2022-23 NBA Finals. It was a tough night on the offensive side of the floor for the Heat, with Butler's 15 points second on the team behind Bam Adebayo. Butler is averaging 22.5 points on 50.0 percent shooting, 5.2 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.0 steals over 36.6 minutes per game in March.