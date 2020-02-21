Heat's Jimmy Butler: Scores 17, nears triple-double

Butler put up 17 points (6-18 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-6 FT), nine assists, eight rebounds, two steals and one block in 34 minutes during Thursday's loss to the Hawks.

After a quiet All-Star game performance in which he tallied just four points in 13 minutes off the bench, Butler showed no signs of post-break lag in this one. Over his last month of play, the 30-year old has accumulated just 0.3 triples per game, but has otherwise looked like his typical dominant self, posting first-round value in nine-category leagues.