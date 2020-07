Butler had 18 points (4-5 FG, 1-1 3PT, 9-10 FT) and seven assists in Tuesday's scrimmage against Memphis.

After sitting out the previous scrimmage, Butler returned for one final tune-up and put up a team-high 18 points in just 22 minuets. He got to the line 10 times, and also added two rebounds to his final line.