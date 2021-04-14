Butler tallied 18 points (6-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), eight assists, four rebounds and two steals across 32 minutes in a loss to Phoenix on Tuesday.

Miami shot only 37.8 percent for the contest, and Butler led the team in scoring despite his own struggles from the field. He also paced Miami with eight assists and collected multiple steals for the seventh straight game. Butler's 2.1 thefts per contest this season lead the NBA, and he is also producing per-game averages of 21.4 points, 7.2 boards and 7.2 dimes through 39 games.