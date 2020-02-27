Heat's Jimmy Butler: Scores 18 in loss

Butler had 18 points (4-10 FG, 10-11 FT), nine assists, four rebounds and two blocks in Wednesday's loss to Minnesota.

In his return from a two game absence, Butler was back in the starting lineup, and he played 35 minutes. Butler's 10 shot attempts were his fewest since Feb. 5, though he was able to get to the line 11 times -- his most in nearly a calendar month.