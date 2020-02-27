Heat's Jimmy Butler: Scores 18 in loss
Butler had 18 points (4-10 FG, 10-11 FT), nine assists, four rebounds and two blocks in Wednesday's loss to Minnesota.
In his return from a two game absence, Butler was back in the starting lineup, and he played 35 minutes. Butler's 10 shot attempts were his fewest since Feb. 5, though he was able to get to the line 11 times -- his most in nearly a calendar month.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Week 19 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the first full week after...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...