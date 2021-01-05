Butler recorded 18 points (6-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 6-6 FT) while adding three rebounds, six assists and a steal across 26 minutes in Monday's 118-90 win over the Thunder.

Butler is enduring a tough start to the season, missing two games due to an ankle injury and scoring less than five points in two of his first three appearances before breaking out here. The versatile forward should turn things around as long as he remains healthy, though, so there shouldn't be many concerns regarding his upside going forward now that the ankle problems are a thing of the past.