Heat's Jimmy Butler: Scores 20 again

Butler scored 20 points (5-14 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 10-12 FT) and added six rebounds, two assists and three steals in 36 minutes during Tuesday's 109-101 loss to Boston.

It was a down night from Butler in terms of assists and 3-pointers, but Tuesday marked his third 20-point game in his last four. He had failed to score more than 16 in three games prior to sitting out Jan. 20, but it appears the rest rejuvenated the 30-year-old.