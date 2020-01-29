Heat's Jimmy Butler: Scores 20 again
Butler scored 20 points (5-14 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 10-12 FT) and added six rebounds, two assists and three steals in 36 minutes during Tuesday's 109-101 loss to Boston.
It was a down night from Butler in terms of assists and 3-pointers, but Tuesday marked his third 20-point game in his last four. He had failed to score more than 16 in three games prior to sitting out Jan. 20, but it appears the rest rejuvenated the 30-year-old.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...