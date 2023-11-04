Butler registered 20 points (7-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and three steals over 31 minutes during Friday's 121-114 win over Washington.

Butler took just 11 field-goal attempts over 31 minutes, but he still reached the 20-point mark thanks to an efficient shooting effort. The star forward has been battling a knee issue for most of the season but has missed just one game and has now logged consecutive 20-point performances. Butler's overall early-season numbers (17.2 points on 40.3 percent shooting from the field, 7.2 boards, 3.2 assists and 1.2 steals) are a bit down in comparison to recent campaigns, but there's no reason to panic given his career-long consistency.