Butler had 20 points (7-16 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 4-6 FT), nine assists and five rebounds in Friday's loss to the Hornets.

The Heat fell behind by 23 points at halftime and weren't quite able to complete the comeback, despite outscoring Charlotte 56 to 38 in the second half. Butler had another strong all-around game, though he fell one assist short of notching his third straight double-double. Entering Friday, Butler was averaging 23.5 points, 8.9 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 2.3 steals in eight games since the All-Star break.