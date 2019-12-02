Heat's Jimmy Butler: Scores 20 points

Butler had 20 points (5-17 FG, 1-5 3PT, 9-10 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 35 minutes during Sunday's 109-106 win at Brooklyn.

Butler had most of his points coming from the charity stripe after struggling badly from the field, but he still has scored at least 15 points in five of his last six games. He should continue to be one of Miami's most important scoring threats ahead of a tough away matchup Tuesday at Toronto.