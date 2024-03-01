Butler posted 21 points (7-17 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 6-9 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and one steal across 40 minutes during Thursday's 103-97 loss to the Nuggets.

Butler's consistency, despite missing games here and there, has been remarkable, and the veteran forward has reached the 20-point mark in nine of his last 10 games but without sacrificing his contributions in other categories. Over that 10-game stretch, the star wing is averaging 23.6 points, 7.5 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 2.2 blocks across 34.8 minutes per contest.