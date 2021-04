Butler tallied 22 points (7-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 7-9 FT), eight assists, six rebounds and four steals in 34 minutes during Thursday's win over the Warriors.

The 31-year-old has been on a tear post-All-Star break, averaging 22.9 points, 7.7 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 2.1 steals over his last 12 games. Butler's stellar across-the-board play has helped Miami go on a three-game winning streak. The veteran forward will look to keep it going Saturday at home against the Cavaliers.