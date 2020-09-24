Butler registered 24 points (8-20 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 8-9 FT), nine rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block in 39 minutes during Wednesday's Game 4 win over the Celtics.

The good news is that Butler surpassed the 20-point plateau for the first time in his last six playoff games; the bad news is that he continues to be a non-factor from deep, having made just 33.3 percent of his treys during that six-game stretch despite averaging 18.2 points per contest. That's a startling drop-off in accuracy from Butler's first seven games of this postseason, during which he made exactly half his three-point attempts. He'll look to find a happy medium as the Heat attempt to close out this series in Friday's Game 5.