Butler had 24 points (10-20 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and one steal in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 89-85 loss at Memphis.

The 31-year-old played fairly well despite playing through an ankle sprain, but he didn't get much offensive help from his teammates, as the Heat sans Butler shot only 27.9 percent from the field. Butler entered Wednesday's contest averaging 28.2 points, 8.2 assists, 6.6 rebounds and 3.4 steals over the past five games, and he'll look to get Miami back in the win column Friday versus Indiana.