Butler accumulated 26 points (9-21 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 7-9 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and two steals over 34 minutes during Sunday's 102-101 loss to the Nets.

Butler poured in a team-high 26 points by shooting 42.9 percent from the field, and he also tacked on seven points at the charity stripe. The veteran also secured eight boards, which marks his best rebounding night since Dec. 15 against Houston. Butler has reached the 20-point threshold in three straight contests and is averaging 24.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.3 steals over this stretch.