Heat's Jimmy Butler: Scores 26 points in Friday's win
Butler registered 26 points (8-14 FG, 10-12 FT), five rebounds, three assists and a block across 33 minutes in Friday's 126-118 win against the Mavericks.
The All-Star guard once again succeeded in attacking the basket by shooting 5-of-8 in the paint and 3-of-6 from mid-range. In his last three home games, Jimmy Buckets has averaged 27.3 points while shooting 59.1 percent from the field and 90.3 percent from the free-throw line.
