Heat's Jimmy Butler: Scores 27 points
Butler had 27 points (8-22 FG, 1-6 3PT, 10-12 FT), seven assists, four rebounds and one steal in 43 minutes during Saturday's 122-118 overtime win at Dallas.
Butler has scored 20 or more points in eight straight games, although he is making just 43.3 percent of his shots -- and 30.2 percent of his threes -- over that span. He will remain as Miami's top scoring threat, but the lack of accuracy from the field might hurt his upside a bit. Regardless, the star forward should be in line for another productive outing Monday at Memphis.
