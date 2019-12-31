Heat's Jimmy Butler: Scores 27 versus Wizards
Butler managed 27 points (6-10 FG, 15-19 FT), six rebounds and four assists in 37 minutes during Monday's 123-105 loss to the Wizards.
Butler was extremely efficient while repeatedly earning trips to the charity stripe. He hasn't been shooting the ball anywhere near this well on a regular basis this season, but Butler has nonetheless been the driving force for Miami's superb start to the campaign.
More News
-
Heat's Jimmy Butler: Nears triple-double versus 76ers•
-
Heat's Jimmy Butler: Strong two-way effort Monday•
-
Heat's Jimmy Butler: Strong showing despite defeat•
-
Heat's Jimmy Butler: Scores 27 points•
-
Heat's Jimmy Butler: Another solid performance•
-
Heat's Jimmy Butler: Triple-double with 18 boards•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...