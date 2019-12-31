Play

Heat's Jimmy Butler: Scores 27 versus Wizards

Butler managed 27 points (6-10 FG, 15-19 FT), six rebounds and four assists in 37 minutes during Monday's 123-105 loss to the Wizards.

Butler was extremely efficient while repeatedly earning trips to the charity stripe. He hasn't been shooting the ball anywhere near this well on a regular basis this season, but Butler has nonetheless been the driving force for Miami's superb start to the campaign.

