Butler finished with 28 points (11-24 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), two rebounds, four assists and one block across 40 minutes during Wednesday's 109-94 loss to the Nuggets in Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

Butler has seen his scoring numbers increase with each passing game in the NBA Finals, but he's been struggling in the efficiency department -- or at least he's taken a step back compared to what he did in the previous series against the Celtics, Knicks and Bucks. Butler remains the primary offensive weapon for the Heat, however, and he should play a pivotal role in Game 4 this Sunday. He's scored at least 20 points in four of his last five playoff outings.