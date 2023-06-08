Butler finished with 28 points (11-24 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four assists, two rebounds and one block across 40 minutes during Wednesday's 109-94 loss to the Nuggets in Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

Butler has seen his scoring numbers increase with each passing game in the NBA Finals, but he's been struggling in the efficiency department. He's shot under 50 percent in each of the first three games of the Finals and sitting on a conversion rate of 42.1 percent overall in the series. Butler remains the primary offensive weapon for the Heat, however, and should play a pivotal role in Game 4 on Sunday.