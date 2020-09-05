Butler finished with 30 points (7-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 14-19 FT), seven rebounds, six assists and a steal in 35 minutes during Friday's Game 3 win over the Bucks.

Butler scored 17 of his 30 points in the fourth quarter, and he played a key role in Miami outscoring the Bucks 40-13 in the final 12 minutes of action. Butler has been the engine of the Heat on both sides of the floor during the current series, averaging 27.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game in the first three contests of the current Eastern Conference Semifinals.