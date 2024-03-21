Butler posted 30 points (11-19 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 6-7 FT), four rebounds, five assists and four steals over 37 minutes in Wednesday's 107-104 win over the Cavaliers.

Butler missed the last two games due to a foot issue, but he was able to suit up Wednesday to lead the Heat in scoring. It marked the seventh time this season Butler has scored 30-plus points in a game, with the last instance taking place March 2 against the Jazz. Since the All-Star break, Butler is averaging 22.3 points on 50.9 percent shooting, 5.4 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.8 steals over 35.3 minutes per game.