Butler amassed 33 points (7-15 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 18-20 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and two steals over 33 minutes during Friday's 122-120 loss to the Knicks.

Butler came into Friday with a questionable tag due to right knee soreness, so that is something to monitor with the Heat playing again Saturday against the Hawks. Butler hasn't missed any action since Jan. 24 and could potentially be due for a maintenance day in the near future.