Butler exploded for 45 points (15-25 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 11-12 FT), five rebounds, five assists and two steals in 39 minutes during Tuesday's 115-105 win over the Hawks.

Aside from recording the best scoring output of his career in a playoff game, Butler again showed why he's one of the most clutch players in the league. The Hawks were trailing by just three points with less than four minutes left in the game, but Butler went on a personal 7-0 run to put the Heat up by 10 and essentially ice the game. The forward scored 21 points in Game 1 of the series, and he continues to perform at a high level. Dating back to the regular season, Butler has now scored at least 20 points in seven straight contests.