Butler amassed 29 points (11-18 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-8 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one steal across 32 minutes during Thursday's 127-102 loss to the Celtics in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Butler finished as the game's top scorer for a second consecutive contest, but his strong performance wasn't enough as the Celtics' balanced attacked evened the series. Across 12 playoff appearances, the All-Star forward has averaged 29.8 points, 7.5 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 2.2 steals in 37.3 minutes per game, but he'll likely need better contributions from his teammates in Game 3 if the Heat hope to avoid dropping back-to-back contests.