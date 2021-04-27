Butler tallied 33 points (11-21 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 11-11 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and two steals in 34 minutes during Monday's 110-102 loss to the Bulls.

Butler's 33 points were the most he's scored since Feb. 26. The 31-year-old hasn't missed a beat since returning from a two-game absence due to a sprained right ankle, averaging 22.5 points, 7.8 assists, 5.5 rebounds and 2.5 steals over his last four games. The 10-year forward should continue playing heavy minutes the rest of the way for the seventh-seeded Heat.