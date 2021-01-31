Butler delivered 30 points (8-19 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 14-16 FT), eight assists and seven rebounds across 34 minutes in Saturday's win over the Kings.

Butler might have struggled from the field in this one, but he made a season-high 14 free throws -- that tally accounted for nearly half of his 30-point output. The shooting woes shouldn't be much of a concern, as this was Butler's first game since Jan. 9 due to a 10-game absence, but the fact that he posted a season-high mark in points upon his return after spending nearly three weeks without playing is encouraging for his fantasy prospects going forward -- especially if he can establish himself as the Heat's go-to scoring threat.