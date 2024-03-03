Butler notched 37 points (12-19 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 10-11 FT), three rebounds, seven assists, one block and one steal over 36 minutes during Saturday's 126-120 victory over the Jazz.

Butler carried the Heat to victory Saturday, scoring a season-high 37 points. He has now tallied at least 20 points in four straight games, a welcome sight for fantasy managers. While the risk of missed games is an ongoing concern, Butler typically increases his production down the stretch. As long as he can stay on the floor, Butler could be a sneaky top-20 asset moving forward.