Butler had 23 points (8-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five assists, two rebounds and two steals in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 116-98 Game 1 loss to the Lakers.

Butler suffered a sprained ankle as time wound down to end the first half, although he was able to return to the court. As well as Butler's injury, the Heat also lost Goran Dragic (foot) and Bam Adebayo (shoulder) and so the result of this one was never really in doubt. There has been no indication as to the availability of all three players ahead of Game 2 on Friday. Based on the reporting thus far, they should be considered questionable at best.