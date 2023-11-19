Butler racked up 25 points (8-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 7-7 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal in 33 minutes of action during Saturday's 102-97 loss to Chicago.

Butler helped spark a 22-1 run to start the game for Miami, but Chicago gradually mounted a comeback and outscored Miami by 13 points in the fourth quarter to steal the victory. Butler attempted a season-high six threes in the loss, and his shot diet is becoming slightly more perimeter oriented with unproven shooters such as Haywood Highsmith and Jaime Jaquez playing sizable roles.