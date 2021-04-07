Butler mustered 28 points (11-16 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five assists, three rebounds and two steals across 35 minutes in Tuesday's loss against the Grizzlies.

Butler had one of his best shooting performances of the season, and while his efforts couldn't carry the Heat to victory, he extended his streak of games with at least 15 points to six outings -- he has surpassed the 20-point mark in four of those contests. Butler's value goes deeper than just his scoring numbers, however, and he has also recorded multiple steals with at least five rebounds and/or four assists in each of his last four games.