Butler went for 28 points (8-15 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 10-12 FT), four assists, four steals, three rebounds and two blocks in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 113-101 Game 1 win over the Pacers.

Butler got some much-needed rest in the regular season finale against the Pacers, and the star forward looked fresh and active on both ends of the court in this playoff opener. Butler is a good bet to fill the stat sheet on any given game, and the veteran small forward should remain a key contributor for the Heat on both ends of the court during the team's entire playoff run.