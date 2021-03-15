Butler registered 29 points (10-17 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 9-10 FT), nine assists, seven rebounds, five steals and a block across 36 minutes in Sunday's win over the Magic.

Butler carried the team on both ends of the court, as he paced the Heat in points, assists and steals while also pulling down a joint-high seven boards. Butler has been a stat-filling machine over the last few games, and he has scored at least 25 points in six games in a row while also averaging 6.5 rebounds, 9.2 assists and 3.2 steals per tilt in that span.