Butler (rest) will play in Thursday's preseason game against the Nets, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Butler sat out for Miami's preseason opener for rest purposes, but head coach Erik Spoelstra said Butler will make his preseason debut Thursday night against Brooklyn. The star forward averaged 21.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.6 steals in 33.9 minutes per game last season, and he should be Miami's go-to guy again for 2022-23.