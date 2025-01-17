Butler will return to the lineup Friday against the Nuggets,NBA reporter Chris Haynes reports.
After serving a seven-game suspension imposed by the team, Butler will return to the basketball floor against Denver. The 35-year-old veteran has made it abundantly clear that he wants to be traded, but Miami is seemingly finding it difficult to move him, resulting in this awkward situation. There's no telling how much time Butler will be on the floor Friday.
