Butler (toe) will travel with the team ahead of Monday's game against the Nets, Wes Goldberg of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Butler has missed 11 of the last 12 matchups, but the fact that he'll travel with the team suggests that he's nearing a return. It's unclear whether he'll be available Monday against Brooklyn, but the Heat will be shorthanded on the wing with Jaime Jaquez (groin) sidelined.