Butler provided 26 points (8-11 FG, 10-11 FT), four rebounds, 10 assists and one steal over 35 minutes during Sunday's 112-100 victory over the Pistons.

Butler led the Heat in scoring, assists, shots made and free throws made en route to a double-double performance while setting a new season-high assist mark in Sunday's victory. Butler has notched a double-double 10 times this season, doing so for the first time since March 6 against Atlanta.