Butler registered 27 points (12-25 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, six assists, two blocks and three steals across 41 minutes during Friday's 111-105 victory over Boston in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Butler had another impressive outing, but by now, that has become a trend in the playoffs, as he's now reached the 25-point plateau in 12 of his last 13 contests. He's been doing more than just scoring, though, and his all-around contributions have transformed the All-Star forward into one of the best players in the entire postseason. He's averaging 30.4 points, 6.3 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game across 14 outings in Miami's deep playoff run.