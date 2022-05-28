Butler registered 47 points (16-29 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 11-11 FT), nine rebounds, eight assists, one block and four steals over 46 minutes during Friday's 111-103 win over the Celtics in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Butler didn't score more than 13 points in any of the previous three games of the series, but he quieted all his doubters with a masterful performance in Game 6. The star forward picked up his spots efficiently, as he only needed 29 shots to come close to the 50-point plateau, and was perfect from the charity stripe, but he also left his mark in other categories as well by ending just one rebound and two assists shy of a triple-double. While Butler is not likely to repeat these numbers Sunday in Game 7 of the series, the Heat need him at his best if they want a legit shot at reaching the NBA Finals for the second time in the last three seasons.