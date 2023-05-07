Butler posted 28 points (9-21 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 10-11 FT), four rebounds, three assists and two blocks over 36 minutes during Saturday's 105-86 victory over New York in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

There's a solid argument to say Butler has been the most dominant player in the 2022-23 NBA Playoffs, and he backed that up with another stellar display in this game, carrying the Heat to a 2-1 series lead. Excluding the Play-In Tournament, Butler has scored at least 25 points in every playoff game this season.