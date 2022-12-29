Butler registered 27 points (11-18 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five rebounds, four assists and six steals in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 112-98 victory over the Lakers.

Butler returned to action following a one-game absence, and as has been the case every time he's on the floor, he caused a huge impact on both ends of the court while carrying the Heat to victory over LeBron James and the Lakers. Butler has now scored at least 20 points in seven games in a row, and the main issue with him is that he's been missing quite a few games of late, playing in just nine of the Heat's 13 contests in December. When healthy, though, he's one of the most versatile forwards in the league and brings value in several categories. He's averaging 23.6 points, 6.8 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 2.4 steals per game in December.