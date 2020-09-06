Butler finished with 17 points (6-15 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 5 boards, 2 assists, and 2 steals, in 39 minutes of a 118-115 overtime loss to Milwaukee on Sunday.

Butler saw his hot shooting cool off against the Bucks in Game 4 and he wasn't able to get to the line as often in a game where the Bucks' backs was against the wall. Butler had been the focal point of the Heat's offense, providing the energy to propel them to a 3-0 series lead, but he faded into the background in the game-four loss. He'll try to bounce back in Tuesday's Game-5.