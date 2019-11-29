Heat's Jimmy Butler: Should play Friday
Butler (illness) is expected to play in Friday's game against the Warriors, Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press reports.
Butler was originally listed as questionable due to the illness, but he was able to participate in the shootaround Friday morning and is now on track to play. The 30-year-old sat out Wednesday's game against the Rockets, but it appears the absence will be limited to one game.
