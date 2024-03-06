Butler ended with 26 points (7-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 11-12 FT), six rebounds, eight assists and two steals over 37 minutes during Tuesday's 118-110 win over the Pistons.

Butler has made it a point of emphasis over his last two appearances to get to the charity stripe and has gone 21-for-23 from the free-throw line over that span. Butler has also been getting his team involved lately, registering six or more assists in six of his last seven games. He's averaged 25.8 points on 54.8 percent shooting, 5.8 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 2.2 steals over 34.6 minutes per game over his last five contests.