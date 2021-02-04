Butler notched 19 points (5-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 9-11 FT), nine assists, eight rebounds and a steal across 37 minutes in Wednesday's loss against the Wizards.

Butler ended just one assist and two boards shy of recording yet another triple-double, though he's yet to accomplish that goal in the current campaign. Butler has ended two rebounds and/or two assists -- or fewer -- away from double-doubles four times already, so the production is there but the consistency is not at times. Butler has returned to action with a chip on his shoulder, though, averaging 24.7 points, 8.0 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game in his first three contests following a 10-game absence last month.