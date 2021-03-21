Butler tallied 21 points (7-16 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 7-8 FT), 15 rebounds and seven assists in 41 minutes during Sunday's 109-106 overtime loss to the Pacers.

The 31-year-old has been on an MVP-pace over his last eight games since returning from a two-game absence due to a knee injury. Over his last eight games, Butler is averaging 25.4 points, 7.9 rebounds, 6.7 assists, 2.5 steals while shooting 56 percent from the field. He should continue receiving heavy minutes with the Heat in a tight playoff race in the Eastern Conference.