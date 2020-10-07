Butler posted 22 points (8-17 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 10 rebounds, nine assists, three steals and a block in 43 minutes during Tuesday's 102-96 loss against the Lakers in Game 4 of the 2020 NBA Finals.

Butler was coming off a 40-point triple-double in Game 3, but the star forward has sniffed that feat in each of the last three games -- he ended two boards shy of accomplishing that feat in Game 2, and just one dime away from doing it Tuesday. Butler has embraced a bigger responsibility in the playmaking department with Goran Dragic (foot) sidelined and that should be the case once again in Game 5, where he should be a strong bet to post another stat-stuffing performance given his high usage percentage during the current series.