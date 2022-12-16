Butler closed Thursday's 111-108 win over Houston with 20 points (7-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-10 FT), 10 rebounds, seven assists, three blocks and four steals over 36 minutes.

Butler looked sharp on offense and active both as a rebounder and playmaker, so it wasn't surprising to see him ending close to posting a triple-double. The veteran forward didn't play in the first half of the back-to-back set against the Thunder, and getting some extra rest from time to time has helped him. The numbers back that up, as Butler has scored at least 20 points in four games in a row and five of his last six.